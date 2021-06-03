HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 78,413 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,137,772.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,996,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,345,456.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,713,319 shares of company stock worth $24,551,951 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

