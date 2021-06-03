HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

