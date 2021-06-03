HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76.

