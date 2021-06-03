HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,840.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PACCAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in PACCAR by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

