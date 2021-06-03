Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 62.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

