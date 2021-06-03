Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,538,720 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,538,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,182,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

BKLN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.22. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

