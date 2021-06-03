Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $605.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

