Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,011 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.37.

AAP traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.88. 2,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

