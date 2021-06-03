Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 2.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 972,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,047,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,306,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 171,117 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

