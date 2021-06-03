Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 341,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.16. 4,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

