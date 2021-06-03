HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.50 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $13.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE:HFC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,701. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

