HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

