HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,999 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,047,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $108,100.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,652. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

