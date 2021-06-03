Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.82.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $6,338,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.