Hotaling Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,502 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $14,917,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,570 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 187,979 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $6,614,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 25,056 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $602,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,721,268 shares of company stock worth $45,095,847. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

