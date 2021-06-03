Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-$38.16 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Huize stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.67 million, a PE ratio of 162.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17. Huize has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $13.85.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 2.55%.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

