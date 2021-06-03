Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is $1.15. Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth $165,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,481. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

