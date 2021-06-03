Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $218.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $223.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

