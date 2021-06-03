Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Down 7%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.58 and last traded at $57.93. Approximately 6,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 622,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

HYFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.27.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

