HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

HYRE opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $334.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.88. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93. Also, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HyreCar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in HyreCar by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HyreCar by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

