ICHI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $108,165.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00014222 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and $108,165.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00071023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00292749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00227440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.44 or 0.01205014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,705.91 or 0.99780960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033766 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.