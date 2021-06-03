IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in IDEX were worth $147,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $223.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.96. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

