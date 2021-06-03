IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $482.00.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $15,399,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $547.56 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $294.17 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

