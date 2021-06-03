IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,518. IHS Markit has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

