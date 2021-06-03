Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 162.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMVT. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

