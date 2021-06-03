IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

