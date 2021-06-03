IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 222 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.89. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

