IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $89.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

