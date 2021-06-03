IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,578 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after buying an additional 917,853 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,498,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,640,000 after buying an additional 61,180 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,761,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

