IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,023 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 105,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.