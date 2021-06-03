IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $391,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 266,569 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

