IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYGR opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

