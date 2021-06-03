IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,675 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of REX American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 48.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.64 million, a P/E ratio of 179.76 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.