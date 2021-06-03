Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

IEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. 23,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

