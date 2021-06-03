Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,432. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

