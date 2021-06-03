Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44.49 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $292.02 million and approximately $44.49 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $10.59 or 0.00027248 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00082595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.01029008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00052695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.98 or 0.09343464 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,563,083 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.