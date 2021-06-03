Innova (INN) Trading 13.7% Lower This Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Innova has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $446,236.49 and approximately $99.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004465 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.