Innovative Portfolios LLC Buys New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,377,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.46. 463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.72. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

