Innovative Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 2,042 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,042 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,440 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,633 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,623. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

