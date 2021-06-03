Innovative Portfolios LLC Invests $270,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. McKesson accounts for 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $191.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total transaction of $306,772.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

