Innovative Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 2,207 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.12. 988,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,935. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,157 shares of company stock worth $12,370,039 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

