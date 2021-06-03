Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys C$30,810.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,858,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,294.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,340.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 45,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00.

On Monday, May 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

CIBT Education Group stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.96 million and a PE ratio of -19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

