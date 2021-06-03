Insider Buying: InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) insider Peter Hodge acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$33,000.00 ($23,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Get InvestSMART Group alerts:

InvestSMART Group Company Profile

InvestSMART Group Limited provides financial services and products under general advice to retail investors in Australia. It primarily offers wealth and funds management, and personal insurance services. The company was formerly known as Australasian Wealth Investments Limited and changed its name to InvestSMART Group Limited in May 2016.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for InvestSMART Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestSMART Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.