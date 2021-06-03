Insider Buying: InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) insider Peter Hodge acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$33,000.00 ($23,571.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.81.
InvestSMART Group Company Profile
