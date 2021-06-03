Insider Buying: PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) CEO Chris Adams Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $16,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,325.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PWFL traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $245.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.81.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.
Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.