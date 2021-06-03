Insider Buying: PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) CEO Chris Adams Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $16,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,325.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PWFL traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $245.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.