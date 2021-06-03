Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $18,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,642.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

