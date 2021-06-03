Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Sells 23,234 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Timothy Weller sold 31,159 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $837,553.92.

NYSE MSP opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 75.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $35,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.