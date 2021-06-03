Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $57,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $29.03 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

