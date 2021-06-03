Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $320.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

