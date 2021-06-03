Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 9,375 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77.

Shares of PTON opened at $108.55 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.14.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.