Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells 4,890 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralph A. Larossa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.55. 23,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.